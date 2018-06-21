Hello Summer!

Local Weather: On this first day of Summer look for lots of sun and high temperatures to soar into the low 90’s. They will feel like the triple digits. Also, with steering flow out of the West-Southwest storms that form inland will march to the East coast. Today we have a higher rain chance and it is up to a 60%. By the weekend, a surge of tropical moisture will move in and will make for unsettled times through early next week.

Drink plenty of water today if you're planning on staying outdoors! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/dhcO7X550L — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 21, 2018

Tropical Update: All is quiet.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7