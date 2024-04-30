As the new month gets underway, south Florida is facing some familiar weather. In just the same way we closed out April, May begins with a good supply of clouds and the chance for times of rain. Temperatures are also status quo with a fairly narrow range (and near average).

High Pressure continues to be our primary weather feature as it weakens over the western Atlantic. As we saw on Tuesday, the wind flow has veered more out of the southeast and that has made it feel a bit more humid. Then, due to the weakening nature of the high, winds aren’t as strong. Basically, we’re just left with a warm ocean breeze. The occasional downpour is due to the return of the Sea Breeze. Those Sea Breeze boundaries are prominent from both the Gulf and Atlantic (with the Gulf push currently stronger). On Wednesday, the “battle of the breezes” will mean coastal areas will be prone to mainly morning showers, then inland and interior areas will be inclined to receive rain later in the day.

The long range forecast doesn’t include dramatic differences. There will be no fronts coming to the region. Temperatures will be on a subtle rise higher (and close to what’s expected in early May). If you’re making weekend plans, plan for some “nuisances” that involve hazards near the water. Beaches will be threatened by Rip Currents and boaters will have to face choppy to sometimes rough waters.

