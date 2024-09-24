Tropical Storm Helene forms over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The track remains the same. Helene will move across the far Northwestern Caribbean Sea through tonight, and then move across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday, potentially reaching the Gulf coast of Florida late Thursday as a major storm.

The GFS model calling for gusty winds between Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Strongest winds expected for the Lower Florida Keys (7 mile bridge West to Key West) where sustained winds up to Tropical Storm-force (39+mph) possible early Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

South Florida look for more cloud cover and increasing winds with gusty downpours possible between Wednesday and Thursday.

NEW- WATCHES & WARNINGS-

*Tropical Storm Warning now in effect from West of 7 mile Bridge to Keys, including the Dry Tortugas.

*Tropical Storm Watch in effect for the middle Florida Keys from the 7 miles Bridge to Channel 5 Bridge.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7