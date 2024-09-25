All eyes remain on Tropical Storm Helene as it nears the Gulf of Mexico this Wednesday while continuing to strengthen.

In South Florida, the center of Helene will track well to our west but given how large the storm is, it will spread in some impacts from now through Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys for the possibility of sustained, tropical-storm-force winds (39+ mph). Gusts will likely exceed these speeds, reaching up to 50+ mph.

The strongest of these winds will likely occur Thursday as the storm makes its closest approach.

There is also the concern for areas of flooding through Friday morning, so a Flood Watch is in effect for mainland South Florida. We won’t see widespread rain and thunderstorms due to Helene but it will spin in gusty bands from time-to-time through Thursday. Then lingering scattered showers and storms on Helene’s tail will remain possible Friday.

Rain and wind will be the primary impacts but there is also the concern for isolated tornadoes, especially late today into tonight.

Up to one to three feet of storm surge will also be possible along the south-facing shores of the Florida Keys.

Meanwhile up north toward the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida, that’s where Helene is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane late Thursday.

Dangerous storm surge is forecast across this region as well as the west coast of Florida.

Helene is then forecast to gradually weaken as it tracks northward across the Southeast US, still bringing with it strong winds and heavy rainfall, however.

Conditions locally in South Florida are forecast to improve with sunshine returning this weekend while temperatures turn hot into the low to mid 90s.