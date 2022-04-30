An unsettled weekend is expected, especially this Saturday, as a stationary front draped across South Florida enhanced our risk for rain.

The best chance for rain on Saturday will be this morning, then activity is expected to taper off and drift inland toward the west coast of Florida. The rain and thunderstorms over the metro area in the morning may lead to flooding. There have already been reports of flooding in the Fort Lauderdale area, with rainfall totals estimated to have been between two and four inches, as of 7am.

Rain chances in South Florida will be highest this morning, then activity will gradually decrease as much of the rain and storm activity is expected to drift inland toward the west coast of Florida. pic.twitter.com/yYXUBxYvC6 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) April 30, 2022

High temperatures will be near average on Saturday, rising up into the low 80s but that does depend on how much sunshine breaks out given the expected decline in rain activity this afternoon.

A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm will remain possible tonight and into Sunday. Activity on Sunday will not be as widespread as it is today, however. The best chance for any rain tomorrow while be during the morning, then as the breeze picks up that should push any showers and storms inland toward the Everglades. Highs on Sunday will also be in the low to mid 80s.

Much of next week will remain unsettled with rain chances hovering around 30%, which is typical for this time of the year, while high temperatures rise into the upper 80s by Friday.