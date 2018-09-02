Heavy rain potential

A tropical wave is slowing advancing across the Bahama islands. The wave is large and loaded with moisture. It also appears healthy enough to hold together and approach south Florida from late Sunday through Monday (worst of the conditions probably peaking, then). That means plenty of rain is poised to move into our area during the long holiday weekend. Also, an increase in winds will come with the wave. Wind gusts, by the way, may even exceed 30 miles per hour making for marine hazards and very unsettled conditions. The National Hurricane Center is watching the wave for potential future development. In the short run, it has a “low” chance to get better organized. That, however, could change once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico (after Labor Day and into the middle of the week). Conditions could become more favorable for it to form into a tropical depression at that future time. Speaking of the tropics, we’re also following Tropical Storm Florence which is over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It moved off Africa just a couple of days ago (as a wave) but strengthened over the Cape Verde Islands. Over the next week, and longer, Florence will continue moving toward the middle of the ocean with no land in its path. It’s moving to the west-northwest around Atlantic high pressure. As of this writing, it is not forecast to become a hurricane but it may turn into a stronger tropical storm. We’ll continue to monitor the path of Florence as we approach the peak of hurricane season which is September 10. Most of the long range models turn the system on a bit of a northward curve, over time. If that happens, it would keep it far from ever impacting the Caribbean islands or any land areas whatsoever.