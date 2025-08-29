Area of low pressure and a slow-moving front across Northern Florida will maintain a high rain chance in the forecast this holiday weekend.

We will have some dry time in the mornings and evenings, but widespread rain and storms possible in the afternoons. Temperatures near-normal with limited sunshine.

Widespread 1 to 4 inches of rain possible with isolated high amounts between 6-10+ inches not out of the questions through Tuesday. This means the flood risk is increasing and we want you to be weather aware with your Storm Team.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel