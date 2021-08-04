- Stalled front over North Florida
- Upper-level low in the Atlantic
These features are trapping deep tropical moisture across Florida and keeping a high rain chance in the forecast through Friday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms expected each afternoon. Heavy rainfall once again could cause street flooding. Also, a strong storm or two likely producing gusty winds and frequent lightning possible.
Today in the Tropics
A tropical wave located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean is producing disorganized shower and storms. Conditions could become favorable for some development to the East of the Lesser Antilles by Sunday into early next week as it moves West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Tropical wave that is forecast to move off the coast of Africa by late Thursday. Conditions seem somewhat favorable for growth once it moves into the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. NHC only giving it a low chance to form during the next 5 days.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7