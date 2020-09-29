Heavy Rain Event On The Way

Heavy rainfall possible Thursday through this weekend.

A cold front will stall over South Florida late this week into this weekend to help draw up moisture from the Caribbean. Also, at the same time a possible tropical low could form in the Western Caribbean Sea and move West-Northwest into the Northwestern Caribbean Sea.

This weather pattern will allow for showers and some storms to develop with periods of heavy rainfall. Amounts in excess of 5 inches especially over the Eastern Areas of South Florida possible. The grounds are still a bit saturated from the daily showers and storms and any additional heavy rains could lead to flooding.

A front will stall over South #Florida late week into this weekend. Also, a possible low develops in the NW Caribbean Sea to increase the heavy rainfall potential. Amounts in excess of 5 inches possible especially over Eastern areas. Flooding likely. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/pGRakIxOfD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 29, 2020

Broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the W. Caribbean Sea in a few days. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development & a tropical depression could form late this week or weekend while it moves slowly over the NW Caribbean Sea. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/U4kFKjVuIV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 29, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7