Heavy Rain Event On The Way

Heavy rainfall possible Thursday through this weekend.

A cold front will stall over South Florida late this week into this weekend to help draw up moisture from the Caribbean. Also, at the same time a possible tropical low could form in the Western Caribbean Sea and move West-Northwest into the Northwestern Caribbean Sea.

This weather pattern will allow for showers and some storms to develop with periods of heavy rainfall. Amounts in excess of 5 inches especially over the Eastern Areas of South Florida possible. The grounds are still a bit saturated from the daily showers and storms and any additional heavy rains could lead to flooding.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

