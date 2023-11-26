A warmer and more humid air mass will continue to stream in ahead of a cooling, fall front, which will arrive Monday afternoon. Ahead of this front, high temperatures will soar well above average into the mid to upper 80s but it will feel more like the low 90s due to the high humidity.

Unlike Saturday when a front was stalled across South Florida, bringing clouds and a few showers, this front will lift north as a warm front this morning, opening up the door for warmer and brighter conditions.

Expect intervals of sun and clouds this Sunday with only a few spotty showers. Rain chances will be at a 20% chance both today and tomorrow.

On Monday, temperatures will warm up very quickly throughout the morning courtesy of a land breeze and a good deal of sunshine. The front will then arrive Monday afternoon, ushering in a drop in temperatures and humidity beginning Monday night.

That will set the stage for a cool-ish Tuesday behind this fall front with high temperatures likely only reaching the mid to upper 70s following a morning low in the mid to upper 60s across mainland South Florida.

Wednesday morning is forecast to have the coolest low temperatures with widespread readings in the mid 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties while much of the Florida Keys should briefly drop into the upper 60s.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for a mist or light rain shower, helping set the stage for a couple mild days.

By the end of the week, temperatures will warm back up into the 80s with conditions turning more humid by the weekend. Rain chances should remain low all week, hovering in the 10-20% range.