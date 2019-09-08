Heating up (again)

It’s a hot time to be in south Florida and the late summer heat is extra strong, this weekend.

A southerly air flow is creating hotter than average temperatures. Of course, there’s high humidity holding on, too. On Saturday, Miami matched the record for the date reaching 94-degrees for the high.

What about Sunday’s highs? They’ll be similar, but likely shy of reaching records (posted here).

Another reason for the stifling conditions is the lack of rain. On Sunday afternoon, forecast models don’t show much activity except for locations around interior south Florida.

In the tropics, there’s now a “trio”. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is in the middle of the ocean and heading north, so it’s no land threat. What about the other two areas being monitored? It’s too early to know about future impacts. These low pressure systems will drift west and there’s plenty of time to see how they progress.

Over the next 5 days, the National Hurricane Center has shaded “potential development spots” in the Atlantic (as both systems march westward). Current tracking models suggest difficulty for these developing very much. Still, we’re now at the peak of hurricane season and it’s important to follow everything closely.