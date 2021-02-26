Heating Up!

Tonight and Saturday night: Full moon a.k.a. Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that happens in February.

A few isolated rogue showers possible this morning and should dwindle around or shortly after sunrise. Otherwise, the only concern through the morning rush would be fog potential in inland locations.

Today winds will continue out of the Southeast which will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 80’s… closer and closer to 90 degrees! High pressure is forecast to become more firm, allowing for drying and strong heating to take place. Therefore, above average temperatures are in the forecast. At least it turns breezy along the coast, which will hopefully help curb the heat just a tad.

Over the weekend, a balmy and pretty quiet pattern lingers as the main story remains the high temperatures soaring to 90 degrees. Also, when the humidity is factored in, feels like temperatures will be in the low to mid 90’s. Almost reminiscent of Summer.

STEAMY TEMPS will continue into next week with no relief in sight. Monday, we'll be near records! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bBzPJM8rsv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 26, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7