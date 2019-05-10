Heating up

A summer-like pattern is here, all across south Florida. As sea breeze boundaries collide, we could see more developing (yet scattered) storms, as we did late Thursday. Unlike earlier in the weak, wind speeds have come down, so watch for potentially slow-moving bands of rain.

The actual start of the south Florida Rainy Season is May 15, just days from now. Of course, we’ve been getting a “jump start” on the seasonal activity, going back to the first days of May.

Here’s a look at the forecast for Friday through Mother’s Day (Sunday). Daytime highs will peak close to 90-degrees with scattered areas of rain and possible thunderstorms. While storms should favor areas well inland, there’s still a chance for some to drift in wayward fashion. Weak steering winds will continue into next week with decent rain chances.