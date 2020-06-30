Heat Streak

June ends with record heat in Miami
These were the high temps on Tuesday across South Florida. Official long-running records are kept only from airport sites. While Margate, West Kendall and The Hammocks reported higher temps than Miami, it’s the airport site with data on file and it set a record with 98 degrees. The old mark was 95° from 2015.
July to start just as Hot!
Typical highs are around 90°. We will remain above that thru next Tuesday with the heat index over 100°.
In the Tropics
Everything is very quiet, just a few areas of clouds and rain. Nothing to worry about.
In the month of July there are three typical formation areas for systems to brew. The red arrows show their typical paths.
We’ll be watching