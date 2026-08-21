Another hot and humid day is ahead with a Heat Advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward from 11am to 6pm Friday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90’s, but it could feel like 105 to 110.

Scattered storms will develop after midday into the evening, with the best coverage across Southeast Florida and the interior. A couple of storms could become strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and localized flooding.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday stays hot with another round of scattered afternoon storms. By Sunday, we begin returning to a more typical summer pattern, with the greatest storm coverage gradually shifting toward the interior and Southwest Florida.

Tropics: Two Areas to Watch

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic.

A non-tropical low north-northeast of the Azores has a 20% chance of development as it moves toward Portugal and northwestern Spain.

Another weak low a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda has a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next seven days. Development, if any, is expected to be slow.

For now, there are no tropical threats to South Florida, but we’ll continue watching the Atlantic closely as we move deeper into hurricane season.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7