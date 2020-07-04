Heat Stays, Rain on the Increase

Happy 4th of July, South Florida!

Today, we saw a few severe thunderstorms across Broward County, but overall, we were dry elsewhere across most of Miami-Dade and the Keys. In Broward today, dime-sized hail (0.75″) was reported in Margate with these storms. Temperatures were above average, in the 90s’s, and feels like temperatures were well above 100 degrees.

Little change will take place as we head into next week. A typical summer pattern will continue with heat, humidity and sea-breeze driven storms. Things will remain mainly the same, with temperatures remaining hot and rain chances slowly increasing. Expect afternoon storms each day.

Expect 90’s across the board, with no relief next week. The summer sizzle is on!

In the tropics, an area of disorganized showers over the northern Gulf will move NE. It has a slight chance of developing before moving onshore along the NE Gulf coast. It should move offshore by Wed., where it will have a better chance of developing in a more favorable environment.

As of the 11 pm advisory, Tropical Depression Five maintians 35 mph winds and will be moving past Berumuda overnight. It’s moving quickly, at 18 mph.

It will continue to move to the NE over open water and away from the U.S. coast.

Neither of these areas will be an issue for us in South Florida!

Have a great night, South Florida!