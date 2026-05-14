South Florida stays hot and humid through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening, mainly across Southeast Florida.

A weakening front nearby and sea breeze could help spark a couple of stronger storms, but most areas will stay dry for much of the day. Rain chances continue into the weekend as a more typical summertime weather pattern settles in.

Beachgoers should be aware the rip current risk is growing heading into the weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7