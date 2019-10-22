Heat repeat!

We’re in a steamy state. Much of Florida is currently under the grip of ongoing heat and humidity. As often the case, areas deeper south are experiencing more significant effects of sweltering weather.

Heading into Tuesday, we find a familiar set up. Most places will continue running about 5-degrees hotter than average. Also, we’re forecasting a record-tying high for Ft. Lauderdale.

On the weather map, what stands out is a cold front that extends all the way from Canada to the southern Gulf of Mexico. This boundary will slow down and move into south Florida from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As we’ve consistently seen in previous weeks, this is yet another front that will stall in our vicinity. As long as it hangs around (which could be until Friday or even the start of the weekend) we’ll have unstable air lurking. Expect at least scattered downpours along with the potential for a few thunderstorms.

Finally, the persistence of summer heat has prompted me to look at our “weather history”. Over the past 5 years, south Florida has experienced the first fall-type air around this general time of the year. The third to fourth week of October was been the turning point from 2016 through last year. However, autumn-level cooling was more reluctant to arrive in 2014 and 2015. In those cases we had to wait until November for some cool air relief!