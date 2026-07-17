Heat remains the big story across South Florida with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90’s and heat index values reaching 105 to 108. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit prolonged outdoor activities during peak heating hours.

A few scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, mainly across the interior and East coast metro areas. Any storm could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Weekend Outlook

Rain chances increase this weekend as more tropical moisture moves into the area. Expect scattered to numerous afternoon thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, with the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and localized flooding.

Tropics Update

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a potential area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf with a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days. No direct impacts to South Florida are expected, but it may help boost rain chances this weekend.

A tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a 10% chance of development and is expected to encounter unfavorable conditions this weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7