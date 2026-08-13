The heat remains the big weather story across South Florida today, with a Heat Advisory in effect from noon through 7pm for all of the area.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90’s, but with the humidity factored in, it will feel much hotter. Anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and find shade or air conditioning when possible.

Scattered Storms This Afternoon

Along with the heat, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Activity should initially favor parts of Broward and Palm Beach before gradually shifting south and farther inland and west.

Storms will be slow-moving at times, bringing the potential for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Most of the activity should fade after sunset.

Hotter and Drier Friday

Friday brings a noticeable drop in rain chances as Saharan dust and drier air spread across South Florida. Most of the east coast should stay dry, but with fewer clouds and storms around, temperatures will have a better opportunity to climb.

The heat will remain the primary concern, with some areas once again likely reaching Heat Advisory levels.

Tropics Remain Active

In the Atlantic, Cristobal has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate over the open Atlantic today.

We’re also monitoring Invest 92L in the central tropical Atlantic, which has an 80% chance of development. A tropical depression could form before conditions become less favorable near the Lesser Antilles.

Farther east, Invest 94L has a 50% chance of development over the next seven days as it moves west to west-northwest across the tropical Atlantic.

We’ll continue to watch them closely as we head toward the weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7