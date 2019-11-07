Heat Relief On The Way

A mostly sunny and dry day is expected with a stronger ocean breeze. Rip current risk is moderate to high at area beaches with an advisory for boaters in the Florida Keys.

TERRIFIC THURSDAY: Early spotty shower possible, but it will be mostly sunny and dry this afternoon. Feeling steamy. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rxNeVDpyYC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 7, 2019

Scattered showers and storms are possible late Friday. This chance will be in place until the front crosses through early Saturday. Rest of the weekend will be dry.

RAIN CHANCES RISE: Scattered showers and storms likely late Friday as front approaches. Good chance sticks around early Saturday. It will dry up the afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZAEQyB2lJn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 7, 2019

The wind will pick up out of the North-Northeast and drive in a few showers Saturday. However, it will be nice and seasonable. Temperature in the morning will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s along coastal communities. Florida Keys will be in the upper 70’s. High temperatures in the low 80’s.

RELIEF ON THE WAY: Front crosses through overnight Friday. Gradual clearing will take place on Saturday with less humidity and seasonable temperatures. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/tt4Xd7HFVI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 7, 2019

Football Forecast

If you are planning on tailgating early for the Canes and Louisville game outside of Hard Rock Stadium, it may be a little cloudy with a few showers moving through quickly. Otherwise, it will be great by kickoff.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7