Heat relief coming?

The Summer sizzle continues with forecast highs above average into the low and mid 90’s. However, when you factor the high humidity, it will anywhere between 100° – 106°. For Southwest Florida, feels like temperatures will rise above 108° for more than 2 hours and the reason why a heat advisory is in effect.

Heat Advisory for Collier & Mainland Monroe until 7pm. Feels like temps. will rise above 108 degrees for more than 2 hours. This heat is dangerous for outdoor workers, the very young & elderly. Stay hydrated! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kpefShfGEC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 24, 2019

Temps. have been so hot. Highs have ranged above average into the low to mid 90's in the last 4 days. Today won't be any different. Crank up the AC and stay in the shade if you can. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/x8iI4RxiQa — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 24, 2019

Computer models are showing low-end rain chances through Tuesday, but an ocean breeze returning midweek. This means moisture levels will gradually increase and a little relief from the heat along coastal areas. Temperatures are set to go down in the afternoon and rain chances go up by Thursday. Until then, it’s all about the heat and only a small chance of seeing a spotty showers and isolated afternoon storms.

WHERE IS THE RAIN? Chances are low through midweek. Ocean breeze returns to slowly increase moisture levels. Look for showers and storms to return by Thursday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/eMz6qDhTnU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 24, 2019

Stay cool South Florida!

