Heat relief coming?

The Summer sizzle continues with forecast highs above average into the low and mid 90’s. However, when you factor the high humidity, it will anywhere between 100° – 106°. For Southwest Florida, feels like temperatures will rise above 108° for more than 2 hours and the reason why a heat advisory is in effect.
Computer models are showing low-end rain chances through Tuesday, but an ocean breeze returning midweek. This means moisture levels will gradually increase and a little relief from the heat along coastal areas. Temperatures are set to go down in the afternoon and rain chances go up by Thursday. Until then, it’s all about the heat and only a small chance of seeing a spotty showers and isolated afternoon storms.
Stay cool South Florida!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Cerified
WSVN Channel