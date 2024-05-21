After days of oppressive heat, including scorching highs in the middle to upper 90ºs, temperatures are about to retreat a bit! We’re waiting for a slow and soon-to-stall frontal boundary that’s getting close to south Florida. The front won’t deliver a significant change, but it will shift our winds and that will make it feel more comfortable.

To this point in May, it has been sizzling hot and humid with temperatures often running 10º (or more) above what’s typical. There have been numerous days with record highs, as recently as the weekend for Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Key West. On Monday, the heat wasn’t quite as stifling, but it was still hot with air arriving from the southwest. Looking ahead, the main effect of the front will be a solid turn in winds. That will lead to a flow from the northeast, starting Tuesday. Instead of highs soaring well into the 90ºs, most places will peak in the upper 80ºs which is close to the seasonal average. Winds will remain light, but look for a “better beach breeze” with occasional periods of clouds. As for rain chances, they’ll tend to come down too, albeit gradually. On Tuesday, even behind the front, we’ll have enough instability for a few showers and even stray storms (40% chance). After that, rain chances continue to decrease with a more noticeable drying trend from Thursday through Friday. If you’re thinking ahead to the Holiday Weekend, the pattern looks more steamy. A southerly flow will build with higher humidity. As for rain chances, they look typical for the start of the Rainy Season. Basically, each day we’ll see isolated to scattered showers (a 30% chance is expected, including Memorial Day).

