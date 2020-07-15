Heat & Rain

Steamy
Ft. Lauderdale missed the record on Wednesday by 4 degrees, Miami by 1, however Key West tied with a high of 94°. The record is from 1951.
Looking Ahead
A pool of tropical rain is sitting east of the Bahamas and should start dropping some rain there on Thursday and if it doesn’t fall apart, some on & off downpours across South Florida by Friday.
Rain Chances Next 7 Days
Big IF, but IF that tropical moisture holds on, we could see the potential for pockets of heavy rain through the middle of next week.
We’ll be watching