Heat & Humidity to Continue

Heat and humidity is forecast to continue with winds out of the South to Southwest direction. This will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 90’s. However, temperatures will feel like 100 to 105 degrees when you factor the high humidity. It could set new records. In fact, the Spring sizzle likely sticks around through early next week.

By Thursday, front slides into Central Florida and that should help draw in deeper moisture and enough for isolated to scattered showers and storms to develop in the afternoon. The front should stall over South Florida on Friday keeping a chance of rain through Saturday.

Sunday will be the driest day this weekend.

Front moves into Central FL Thursday bringing deeper moisture for showers & storms to develop. It stalls over South FL Friday keeping a chance through Saturday. We could use the rain, not the storms! Most will happen in the afternoon. Stays hot & humid. pic.twitter.com/Fl4fkO2Piu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 15, 2020

Flirting with records once again today!

SPRING SIZZLE to continue through early next week with highs in the upper 80's to low 90's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dy8e3Tqtwo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 15, 2020

Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7