Heat, Heat, & More Heat

Miami is Melting!
The Magic City set a record high on Tuesday with a high of 97°, beating the old mark of 95° from 1987.
Not the only record broken
So far this year, Miami has reached 97 degrees or better 5 times. The old mark was four times in one year. The Heat Streak has been going on for a while. The City has topped 94 degrees 23 times in 2020, that ties the record set in all of last year and we haven’t even reached the peak of summer!
Rain Relief?
Tropical Moisture should start to move in on Thursday. If it doesn’t fall apart, we could see soggy conditions thru the weekend and beyond.
We’ll be watching