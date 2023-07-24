Heat Alerts:

HEAT ALERTS:

*Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Miami-Dade until 8pm.

*Heat Advisory for mainland South Florida including Broward & Miami-Dade will remain in effect through Tuesday 8pm.

*Heat Advisory for the Florida Keys from 10am through 7pm today. #FLwx @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vVlrK2ZEWe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 24, 2023

The heat is set to continue, but there seems to be some help on the way. Models are showing Saharan dust is set to depart midweek as high-pressure backs away into the Western Atlantic Ocean allowing an ocean breeze to return. This will help bring temperatures closer to average, but draw in more moisture. Therefore, a typical Summer pattern will be pressure with passing morning showers and afternoon sea breeze inland storms returning to the forecast.

Today in the Tropics

Long-lived Don should lose tropical characteristics today as it is moving into cooler waters (70s).

Low pressure system East of the islands chance for development is going down. It is battling tons of dry air and Saharan dust.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7