South Florida will stay hot and humid today, with only scattered afternoon storms before a much wetter pattern develops during the middle of the week.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon, while heat index values soar between 105 and 110 degrees. Moderate to Major HeatRisk remains in place, especially across the metro areas, making it important to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks outdoors, and avoid prolonged exposure during the hottest part of the day.

Storm chances will gradually increase today as deeper tropical moisture begins returning to the region. The best chance for showers and storms will once again be across the interior and Southwest Florida this afternoon, while most East coast metro locations remain mostly dry until later in the day. Any storm that develops could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and street flooding.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring the highest rain chances of the week as a weak frontal boundary stalls just North of South Florida. Slow-moving storms will become more widespread, increasing the threat for heavy rainfall, areas of street flooding, and ponding on roadways, especially in urban and poor drainage areas.

By the weekend, the frontal boundary weakens and high pressure rebuilds from the western Atlantic, returning South Florida to a more typical summer pattern with afternoon storms favoring the interior and Gulf Coast.

Today in the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a weak area of low pressure along a front off the Southeast U.S. coast. Conditions remain only marginally favorable for development, and the system has just a 10% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next two and seven days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7