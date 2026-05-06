South Florida is heating back up as sunshine and dry weather settle in through the rest of the week.

High pressure remains in control, keeping skies mostly sunny and rain chances low through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80’s along the coast and the low to mid 90s inland, with “feels-like” temperatures nearing 100 degrees at times.

We are also monitoring an increasing risk for heat-related impacts heading into the weekend.

At the beaches, a moderate risk of rip currents continues along all Atlantic coast beaches.

The next chance for showers and storms arrives this weekend as a front approaches the region, bringing a gradual increase in moisture into early next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7