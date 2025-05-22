South Florida look for another day of flirting with record heat and now the chance of seeing showers and storms. A weak front over North Florida, steering winds out of the Southwest and heat will help activity start in inland push toward metro areas. Some could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has Broward and Northern Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of seeing a strong to isolated severe storm between 2-10pm.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7