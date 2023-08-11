As to no surprise, another hot weather day is ahead this Friday to round out the work week. Then some changes arrive this weekend as a tropical wave passes through South Florida with more moisture.

Heat Advisories are posted for all of South Florida Friday for feels-like temperatures up to 110-112F from the late-morning through the evening hours.

Fewer storms are the expectation with lots of sunshine in the morning, then just a few showers in the afternoon across some inland areas. Highs will remain hot, generally into the mid 90s which is a few degrees above average.

By the weekend, temperatures should drop by a degree or two as more clouds move in while rain chances rise. It won’t be a washout but showers and storms will be more numerous around the region due to the tropical wave.

Expect sunshine and times of showers and storms on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and across inland locations.

Then on Sunday, as the Keys and east coast metro shift to the backside of the tropical wave, there could be more moisture in place. This means more clouds are expected overhead and a higher rain chance with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected.

Rain chances should then drop on Monday as some drier air returns but that will be short-lived.

Another tropical wave could enter the picture mid-next week, meaning higher rain chances once again. With more clouds and showers overall next week, high temperatures should be closer to normal, generally hovering into the low 90s.