HEAT ALERTS BREAKDOWN



*Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade until 8pm. Once it expires Heat Advisory will replace the warning and run through Sunday. This is the second time ever that any portion of our region is under an Excessive Heat Warning, which means that the risk for heat related illnesses is significantly higher.



*Heat Advisory for Broward through Sunday 8pm.



*Heat Advisory for the Florida Keys through 7pm today.

Why is Miami-Dade County under an Excessive Heat Warning? The criteria calls for feels like temperatures of 110 degrees or higher for at least 2 consecutive hours. The criteria for the rest of South Florida to be under the warning is at 113 degrees.

Reminder to please stay hydrated and avoid long periods of time outdoors.

Stay cool South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7