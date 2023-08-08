EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade until tonight 7pm. The risk is higher for heat related illnesses to occur. Due to high humidity feels like temperatures. could be up 115 degrees and could make it more difficult for the body to cool down efficiently.

HEAT ADVISORY starts at 10am and run through 8pm for the Florida Keys. A warning may be required for this afternoon since feels like temperatures could be up 115F degrees for two consecutive hours. Please stay hydrated!

Stay cool South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7