Hopefully everyone had a great week. South Florida experienced an interesting few days as the Tropics began to come alive. We watched Debbie develop last weekend and although it came close to our region, South Florida was spared from this system. However, plenty of tropical moisture remained in place all week to provide gusty downpours and a few isolated storms from time to time. Now that Debbie has been downgraded to a tropical depression (as of Thursday afternoon, which was the last advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center) and moves farther away from us, our weather pattern will gradually transition to a more typical one. This morning was evident of that as our wind pattern was once again on the lighter side as compared to earlier this week. And while we enjoyed a quiet start to the morning, it was very warm and muggy.

Today will be a lot like yesterday as a Southwest wind remains in place. This means our temperatures will remain a few degrees above average and it will be feeling quite steamy this afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the mid to lower 90s, feels like temperatures will quickly reach into the 100s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of South Florida today as feels-like temperatures will reach between 104° and 110° for extended periods of time. One difference you’ll notice today is that a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Best chance looks to be throughout the afternoon.

Looking ahead, South Florida begins to transition to more of a typical weather pattern as the weekend moves along. The start of the weekend will be transitional as our wind pattern will begin out of the south. That means steamy conditions can be expected to start the weekend, with the occasional shower possible in the afternoon. By the end of the weekend a wind off the water will have already returned, which means we’ll start off with our typical morning showers that will eventually push inland during the afternoon. Heading into next week, it looks like a plume of Saharan dust moves into the region. We can expect hazy, hot and humid days across South Florida. Rain chances during this time will be on the lower end. We’ll keep them isolated to spotty in nature.

