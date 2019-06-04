Heat & Afternoon Storms

I don’t believe we will near records like Monday, but it will be very hot. High temperatures will top off in the low 90’s. However, if you factor the humidity, they will feel like the upper 90’s to low 100’s. Afternoon showers and inland storms possible once again and could linger through the evening rush.

It is rainy season after all and look forward to daily showers through the weekend. Some long-range models are suggesting that it could be wetter.

Tropics Update: Low pressure area in the Gulf of Mexico is producing less shower and thunderstorm activity. However, it still has a medium chance in developing into a tropical depression before moving inland over Northeast Mexico later today or tonight. Regardless of development, it promises to bring lots of heavy rainfall into Southeast Texas and lower Mississippi Valley during the next few days. Areas that have already experienced historic flooding. The rains will eventually get pushed Eastward into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7