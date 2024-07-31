Best chance of seeing showers is this morning. By the afternoon drier air takes over and we will feel the heat. Highs forecast in the low 90’s and feeling more like the triple digits. However, because it will be extra hot today, a Heat Advisory will be in effect for Mainland South. Please make sure to do everything possible to stay cool!

Today in the Tropics

Large tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles is producing more showers & storms. A tropical depression could form by this weekend while it moves towards the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, or near Florida. It has a medium chance of 60% to form.

Squally weather happening now across the Lesser Antilles due to a tropical wave.

Moisture increases from Puerto Rico through the SE Bahamas, including the Turks & Caicos by Friday with a large tropical wave. Rain chances increase for SoFL this weekend, so we will have scattered storms possible. However, the tropics could contribute to the rainfall potential.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7