Since we won’t see much rain this weekend, the heat will be on! That is why NWS Miami has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for Broward and Miami-Dade until Sunday evening. Temperatures will feel between 105 to 110 degrees and that can easily lead to heat exhaustion. Therefore, try and stay cool by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade.

Passing showers possible early Saturday, but at least we will get a break from the heavy downpours and storms. Best chance of seeing rain and storms is for inland locations into Southwest Florida. However, this means highs will be a touch hotter than yesterday in the low 90’s & feeling like the triple digits. The pattern remains the same for Sunday.

Our air flow will be South to Southwesterly early next week bringing the heat up another notch. Models are showing highs in the mid 90’s with feels like temperatures possibly in the danger zone. Hopefully with a little more moisture from the tropics and steering winds out of the Southwest, we will see scattered rain and storms in the afternoons favoring the metro and coastal locations to cool conditions down.

Today in the Tropics

A tropical wave located about 1100 miles to the East of the Leeward Islands will be entering favorable conditions for growth in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance of developing into a Tropical Depression early next week. Computer models show it stay over the open waters.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7