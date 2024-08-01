Conditions will be very hot once again today, so a Heat Advisory will be in effect for ALL of Florida today. For Broward, Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is starts at 10am.

As we close out the week, a chance of a few storms will be possible, but rain chances are set to go up for the weekend and it will all depend on what happens with a tropical wave.

The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring the progress of a well-defined tropical producing a lot of showers and storms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico & the Virgin Islands. It does seem like conditions will be more favorable as it passes the Greater Antilles and a depression could form in the Eastern Gulf or near Florida this weekend.

Tropical waves are very disorganized and without a good starting point, models just can tell how strong it will be or where will it end up. Right now, it is interacting with land areas in the Caribbean and that is preventing development.

If development were to happen, it will likely be in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico or near Florida, but either way a heavy rain event is setting up shop for the state.

Computer models insist that a good amount of rain will possible and that increasing our potential for flooding starting Sunday. However, a lot can change with the evolution of this system and that could mean more or less rain for us in the days ahead.

Please stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7