Another hot and bright day is expected across South Florida. Heat Advisory starts at 10am for Broward, Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys. Also, look for some inland storms developing in the afternoon.

By the evening, a stray storm or two could move towards the metro.

Today in the Tropics: Watching 3 areas

1. Potential Storm Six is expected to become a tropical storm today, with significant strengthening forecast to occur on Tuesday. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the Northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast mid-week. For now, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Mexico:

* Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

* Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield

2. Low pressure (Invest 92L) is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions are somewhat favorable for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form while it meanders over the Central Tropical Atlantic.

3. Broad area of low pressure West-Southwest of the Cape Verde Islands is moving W/NW at 10 to 15 mph. Conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could mid-week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7