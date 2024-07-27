A hot and humid Saturday is ahead for South Florida with a Heat Advisory in place for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties from 10AM through 7PM for peak feels-like temperatures up to 103-107F.

Actual high temperatures will surge back into the low to mid 90s along with generally sunny skies. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, mainly across western locations of the area.

Rain chances do rise in the coming days, however, as moisture levels increase in the atmosphere. At the same time, some Saharan dust will move in, leading to a hint of haze starting Sunday.

Despite this dust, the moisture should win the battle with scattered showers and storms likely early in the week, beginning Sunday afternoon. Those chances will remain elevated on Monday and Tuesday in the 40-60% range before drier air returns starting Sunday.

In the tropics, there is a new disturbance the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. It’s located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean and has a low, 20% chance of developing within the next 7 days as it tracks west-northwest near or over the Lesser and Greater Antilles. While not a concern to the US, it’s worth watching and is a reminder we’re beginning to enter the busier months (August through October) of hurricane season!