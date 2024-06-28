A hazy, hot and humid Friday is ahead for South Florida as Saharan dust moves overhead, peaking in thickness late today through Saturday morning. This will make for a somewhat hazy sky and will create moderate air quality at times.

Given the very high heat and humidity, a Heat Advisory is in effect from 8AM through 5PM for feels-like temperatures up to 109F across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Scattered, pop-up thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, especially inland, as the wind veers more out of the southeast.

Then a more dominant onshore wind will set up Saturday, making for relatively drier conditions. A few morning showers will be possible followed by afternoon, inland thunderstorms.

Now on Sunday, a disturbance in the mid levels of the atmosphere currently located near the Southeast U.S. coast will swing down and cross over South Florida to close out the weekend. This plus additional moisture flowing in will aid in rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, especially midday.

Unfortunately, this means the forecast is trending wetter for the Panthers Parade in Fort Lauderdale.

In the tropics, there are now three areas to watch for potential tropical development. This includes an area of low pressure over the eastern Atlantic Ocean with a high chance of forming. It is likely to develop into a tropical depression or storm by Saturday as it tracks toward the Lesser Antilles this weekend.

Behind that is a tropical wave to its east currently with a low chance of forming.

There is also a broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea that has a low chance of forming over the Bay of Campeche this weekend.

None of these systems are a concern to the US over at least the next seven days.