Another day of dangerous degrees is ahead this Saturday with a Heat Advisory in effect for all of South Florida this time around.

It’s in effect due to feels-like temperatures up to 105-110F and will run from 10AM-8PM for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and 10AM-6PM for the Florida Keys.

Actual air temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s and will flirt with record highs.

That will be paired with sunshine and a few clouds along with a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon.

While the chance is very low, there is the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm today, too.

The severe risk will continue into Sunday, too, as rain chances start to rise. There will be a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon, on Sunday while temperatures stay steamy.

A weak front will then move through on Monday but it’s not going to fully wipe away the moisture, so rain chances will stay elevated with the daily chance for rain activity through mid next week.

The good news is that this front will usher in a return to near-normal temperatures with highs back into the upper 80s.