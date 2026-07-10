South Florida will be dealing with dangerous heat and the return of afternoon thunderstorms today as tropical moisture increases across the region.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of South Florida, with heat index values expected to climb between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90’s, and the combination of heat and humidity will create dangerous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors. Be sure to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

As the recent Saharan dust moves away, moisture will increase across the area, allowing scattered to numerous showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening. The greatest storm coverage is expected across the interior and Southwest Florida, although a few storms may drift toward the east coast metro later in the day.

A few storms could become strong, producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. While it won’t be a washout, keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

Weekend Outlook

Storm chances remain elevated on Saturday before drier air and another plume of Saharan dust arrive late in the weekend into early next week. Rain chances will decrease Sunday and Monday, but the heat will become even more intense, with additional Heat Advisories possible.

Today in the Tropics

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet, and the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any tropical systems.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7