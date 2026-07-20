South Florida will continue to deal with dangerous heat today as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90’s and heat index values soar between 104 and 108 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties from 11am until 7pm.

While a few showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, the highest coverage will remain across inland areas, around Lake Okeechobee, and Southwest Florida. East coast metro areas will see plenty of sunshine, helping temperatures climb quickly through the afternoon.

A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours possible.

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Two remains in the northeastern Gulf and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm while moving west-northwest away from Florida. The system poses no direct threat to South Florida, with impacts remaining focused along the northern Gulf Coast.

Looking Ahead

Rain chances decrease on Tuesday and Wednesday as drier air moves into the region. That means fewer afternoon storms and even hotter conditions. High temperatures will remain in the mid 90’s with heat index values potentially exceeding 105 degrees each afternoon.

If you’re spending time outdoors this week, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7