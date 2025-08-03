Another very hot and humid day is on tap for South Florida this Sunday but while it will feel quite similar as recent days, we will start to notice some gradual changes to the overall weather picture.

That will mainly be because rain chances start to rise with isolated storms possible early in the week, then it turns a bit more unsettled and wetter by the second half of this upcoming week. It won’t be too soggy or wet but we’ll definitely notice additional showers on the radar picture this week.

For our Sunday, expect sunshine and patchy clouds throughout the day with isolated, sea-breeze-driven storms during the afternoon and evening hours, especially away from the coast. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans because there will still be lots of dry time!

Otherwise, it will be toasty with highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will reach up to 109F — hence the Heat Advisory in effect from 11AM through 7PM.

Heading into Monday, it remains hot with familiar feels as Sunday. Once again, a few showers and storms will be possible.

Then starting Tuesday and beyond, there will be additional moisture in the atmosphere as a tropical wave passes by to our south while a front remains stalled near the Southeast US coast and across northern Florida. Essentially, moisture will be trapped across much of Florida, thus promoting higher rain chances.

Given an onshore wind flow this week, this will promote our typical summertime weather pattern of scattered morning showers by the coast followed by inland storms in the afternoon. Some of those storms could try to track back toward the metro areas late in the day, however.

Given additional showers and storms late week, temperatures aren’t expected to be as hot.

Tropical update

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for potential tropical development over the next week: a non-tropical low off the North Carolina coast with a 40% development chance and a tropical wave about to emerge off from Africa with a 20% formation chance.

None of these are a direct concern to the US over at least the next week but we’ll continue to monitor!