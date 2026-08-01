Happy Saturday, South Florida!

A heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade & Broward today. The heat index is forecast to soar up to 110 degrees this afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated!

The good news is well see some storms around this afternoon to help cool you off. A few could be strong — producing strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lots of lots of lightning.

Looking ahead, rain chances will increase a bit on Sunday with Monday being the wettest day. We stay soggy through next week as deep tropical moisture pools over South Florida. Otherwise, temperatures stay slightly above average with highs in the lower-90s and lows around 80.

Tropical Update:

It’s August but it sure doesn’t feel like it in the Atlantic. It is very hostile out there due to Super El Nino with strong wind shear, dry air, and saharan dust dominating the basin. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.