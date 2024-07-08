Temperatures this afternoon are going to feel like the 100’s and that is why a Heat Advisory will start at 10am for Broward and Miami-Dade. For the Florida Keys it starts an hour later at 11am.

The forecast calls for drier conditions courtesy of Saharan Dust that is settling into the region. This is going to bring down rain chances through Tuesday. Only an isolated storm possible. If the dust can depart on time, there will be a better chance of seeing showers and storms on Wednesday.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda Texas. There are several reports from local officials of power outages and storm surge already happening.

Beryl is moving inland, it should quickly weaken. It should become a tropical storm in the next few hours. By the middle part of the week, Beryl should merge with a front over Mississippi Valley.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7