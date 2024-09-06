Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the first mainly-dry-day that South Florida has had in quite some time. That basically sums up our Thursday this week as not only did we see fewer showers but most of South Florida remained mainly dry all day long. The reason? All it took was a thin layer of Saharan dust to stick around, drier air to move in and a wind off the water to keep things quiet even during the warmest parts of the day. This morning South Florida still reaped the benefits of dry air across the region as most of the area remained dry apart from a few spotty showers here and there. It sure was warm with temperatures in the 80s while upper levels clouds kept the sky looking cloudy at times.

Today will be a lot like yesterday as we can expect very little rain in the forecast. Dry air will stick around and keep our rain chances very low once again. Afternoon high temperatures, like yesterday, will reach into the lower 90s while some areas could be a little warmer than that. All week we have enjoyed a nice beach breeze and today will be no different as some of our coastal locations will enjoy breezy conditions at times. With a little bit of Saharan dust still in the air, skies could look a bit hazy now and then.

It goes without saying that it will be very humid across South Florida today, which will make it feel extra steamy. This morning feels-like temperatures were already in the 90s before the sun even rose! Later this afternoon, feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 110° for extended periods of time. Because of this, a heat advisory has once again been issued for all of South Florida that will run through much of the day.

Looking ahead, the drier air that moved into South Florida will stick around for a bit and keep our rain chances below average through the upcoming weekend. There will still be a chance for a few brief morning showers and spotty inland storms in the afternoon from time to time. It just won’t be as wet as it normally is this time of year. That means that you have a green light for any outdoor activities you may have planned this weekend. Be sure to keep hydrated, though, if spending significant time outdoors. High temperatures will continue to be near-average in the lower 90s, however, heat alerts may continue to be issued each day as feels-like temperatures will easily reach the 100s.

Remember to keep hydrated next few days!

