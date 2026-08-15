Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The big story is the heat across South Florida. A heat advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The heat index is forecast to soar to 110 degrees this afternoon. Please stay cool and hydrated!

As far as the forecast goes, this weekend is looking mostly sunny with only a stray shower or storm chance. It will be quite hot with highs in 90s. That will make for good beach weather to cool off, though there is a moderate risk of rip currents today.

Looking ahead, we stay very hot and dry next week. Record highs could be in jeopardy as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s each day. Unfortunately, rain chances will stay low for the foreseeable future.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We have been watching two waves in the Atlantic this week. At one time both had a strong chance of development, however, the National Hurricane Center expects development. I don’t see any other signs of tropical trouble on the horizon either.