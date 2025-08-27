Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am to 6pm today for Miami-Dade & Broward Counties. Feels like temps. will exceed 105 degrees for a few hours. Showers & storms are expected to stay inland until late in the day, allowing for extra heating & less relief from the heat today.

In the days ahead the pattern will get wetter as a front stalls nearby and we get a pull of moisture moving in from the tropics. This will make for unsettled times.

Computer models are letting us know that it will be wet as we could received better than 2 inches across parts of South Florida through Labor Day. The threat for heavy rainfall leading to street flooding is increasing.

Rain chances will be above normal from Saturday and through a good portion of next week.

We can use the rain since certain parts of South Florida are hovering between moderate to extreme drought status. However, it does look like in the days ahead we will get beneficial rains.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7